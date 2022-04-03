 Skip to Content
How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Edmonton takes on Anaheim, aims for 4th straight victory

Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-30-12, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on Anaheim.

The Ducks have gone 10-8-3 against division opponents. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Oilers are 15-5-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 17, Edmonton won 7-3. Leon Draisaitl recorded two goals for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 33 assists and has 49 points this season. Derek Grant has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 63 total assists and has 102 points. Draisaitl has 18 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-6-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

