How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Miami, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview

