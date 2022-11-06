How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in South Florida, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports, these are your only options to watch Ducks and Panthers games this season.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Florida visits Anaheim after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (6-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-7-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -207, Ducks +171; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Anaheim is 2-1-0 at home and 3-7-1 overall. The Ducks are 2-4-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Florida has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 3-5-0 record on the road. The Panthers are 6-3-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting. Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has five goals and 10 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Colin White has scored three goals with five assists for the Panthers. Verhaeghe has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).