How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on KCOP, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Los Angeles puts road win streak on the line against Anaheim

Los Angeles Kings (27-17-7, third in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-19-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Anaheim looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Ducks are 9-5-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 26.

The Kings are 5-5-1 against opponents in the Pacific. Los Angeles has scored 148 goals and ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 23.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Anaheim won 5-4. Kevin Shattenkirk recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with a plus-five in 51 games this season. Rickard Rakell has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 47 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 33 assists. Kempe has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: None listed.