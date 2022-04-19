 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts Los Angeles after Terry's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-33-14, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Los Angeles Kings after Troy Terry scored two goals in the Ducks’ 6-4 win against the Blue Jackets.

The Ducks are 10-10-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Kings are 9-10-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference recording 35.0 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Los Angeles won 4-1. Adrian Kempe scored a team-high two goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 36 assists and has 57 points this season. Terry has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Kempe leads the Kings with 33 goals and has 49 points. Phillip Danault has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

