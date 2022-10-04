How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks Preseason Game Live Online on October 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West and Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

The game will also air on NHL Network following the conclusion of the Hurricanes vs. Sabres.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.