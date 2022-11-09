 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Minneapolis and the rest of the country, the game is streaming on TNT, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $89.99------
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Panthers host the Hurricanes after Reinhart's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (7-5-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Florida is 3-0-1 at home and 7-5-1 overall. The Panthers rank sixth in the league serving 11.1 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina is 8-3-1 overall and 5-1-1 on the road. The Hurricanes have gone 6-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Panthers won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Reinhart scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has eight goals and five assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has seven goals and eight assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.