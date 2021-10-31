How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim takes on Montreal, aims to stop 6-game skid

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (2-7-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-4-3, eighth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +105, Canadiens -126; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to stop its six-game skid when the Ducks play Montreal.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall and 6-18-4 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Ducks averaged 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal went 24-21-11 overall with a 11-10-7 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Canadiens compiled an .896 save percentage while giving up 2.8 goals on 28.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.