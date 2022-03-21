How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Nashville, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim faces Nashville, aims to break 6-game slide

Nashville Predators (36-22-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-26-11, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim is looking to break its six-game losing streak with a victory over Nashville.

The Ducks are 14-18-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Predators are 24-11-2 against conference opponents. Nashville is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Roman Josi with 1.0.

In their last meeting on March 10, Nashville won 4-1. Matt Duchene recorded a team-high 3 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with a plus-one in 42 games this season. Trevor Zegras has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Josi has 75 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Predators. Duchene has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 8.1 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Matt Benning: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).