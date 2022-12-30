How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on December 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Nashville, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim plays Nashville after Henrique's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (14-14-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Nashville Predators after Adam Henrique scored two goals in the Ducks’ 3-2 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Anaheim has a 9-22-4 record overall and a 6-8-1 record on its home ice. The Ducks lead NHL play with 178 total penalties (averaging 5.1 per game).

Nashville has gone 6-8-2 on the road and 14-14-5 overall. The Predators are 11-4-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Predators won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 12 goals and 17 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has scored 10 goals with 16 assists for the Predators. Nino Niederreiter has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Predators: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), John Gibson: day to day (lower body), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: day to day (illness).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Matt Duchene: out (personal).