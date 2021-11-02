How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim and New Jersey meet for non-conference battle

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-4-3, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -110, Devils -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey takes on Anaheim for a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall with a 6-18-4 record at home a season ago. The Ducks scored 124 total goals last season, 11 on power plays and two shorthanded.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 12-12-4 record on the road a season ago. The Devils scored 22 power play goals on 155 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.