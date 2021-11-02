 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils

In Anaheim, New Jersey, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Buffalo and the Bay Area, you can also stream Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
Hulu Originals-------
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim and New Jersey meet for non-conference battle

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-4-3, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -110, Devils -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey takes on Anaheim for a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall with a 6-18-4 record at home a season ago. The Ducks scored 124 total goals last season, 11 on power plays and two shorthanded.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 12-12-4 record on the road a season ago. The Devils scored 22 power play goals on 155 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.