How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim and New York meet in non-conference showdown

New York Islanders (19-21-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -113, Islanders -108; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim and New York hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 14-9-4 at home. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 27.

The Islanders are 9-11-4 in road games. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.4 shots per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 45 total points for the Ducks, 27 goals and 18 assists. Rickard Rakell has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 25 total assists and has 37 points. Brock Nelson has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.