How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and New York, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: MSG2, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: MSG2 + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts New York after Terry's 3-goal game

New York Rangers (22-9-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the New York Rangers after Troy Terry scored three goals in the Ducks’ 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The Ducks are 11-4-4 at home. Anaheim ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Terry with 21.

The Rangers have gone 12-6-2 away from home. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Adam Fox with 0.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 21 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 34 points. Sam Carrick has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 21 goals and has 32 points. Mika Zibanejad has 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Sam Carrick: out (health protocols), Derek Grant: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Hampus Lindholm: out (health protocols), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers: out (health protocols).

Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (health protocols), Artemi Panarin: out (covid-19).