How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts Ottawa after Milano's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (4-12-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-7-3, fourth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -176, Senators +145; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Ottawa Senators after Sonny Milano scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The Ducks are 7-3-1 on their home ice. Anaheim is fifth in the Western Conference recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Senators are 1-5-1 on the road. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 12 goals and has 22 points. Ryan Getzlaf has one goal and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with eight goals and has 12 points. Zach Sanford has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19).