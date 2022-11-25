How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Senators bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to stop their three-game skid with a win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 4-4-0 record at home and a 5-10-1 record overall. The Ducks have a 4-7-1 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Ottawa is 5-9-1 overall and 1-6-1 on the road. The Senators have a 3-6-0 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored six goals with four assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).