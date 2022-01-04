How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Philadelphia, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks take on the Flyers on 4-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-11-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim looks to stop its four-game slide when the Ducks take on Philadelphia.

The Ducks are 10-4-4 at home. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Josh Manson leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The Flyers have gone 7-7-4 away from home. Philadelphia averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Travis Konecny leads the team serving 32 total minutes.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 31 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 13 assists. Trevor Zegras has 6 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 18 total assists and has 29 points. Konecny has nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.