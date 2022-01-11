How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks host the Penguins following shootout victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (20-9-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Anaheim after the Ducks beat Detroit 4-3 in a shootout.

The Ducks are 12-5-4 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Josh Manson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Penguins are 10-4-3 in road games. Pittsburgh has scored 111 goals and is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 18.

Pittsburgh beat Anaheim 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isac Lundestrom leads the Ducks with a plus-seven in 38 games this season. Troy Terry has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Kris Letang leads the Penguins with a plus-13 in 30 games this season. Sidney Crosby has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Penguins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Sam Carrick: out (health protocols), Derek Grant: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Hampus Lindholm: out (health protocols), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (covid-19), Drew O’Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Brock McGinn: out (covid-19).