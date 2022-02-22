 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and San Francisco, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts San Jose after Deslauriers' 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (22-22-5, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-19-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Anaheim after Nicolas Deslauriers scored two goals in the Ducks’ 7-4 win against the Canucks.

The Ducks are 8-5-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Anaheim is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 26.

The Sharks are 3-5-1 against Pacific teams. San Jose averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isac Lundestrom leads the Ducks with a plus-six in 52 games this season. Trevor Zegras has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 50 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 27 assists. Rudolfs Balcers has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: None listed.

