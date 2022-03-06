How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and San Francisco, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: San Jose faces Anaheim on 5-game road slide

San Jose Sharks (24-25-6, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -161, Sharks +138; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose travels to Anaheim looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Ducks are 9-7-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 28.

The Sharks are 10-13-2 in Western Conference play. San Jose is last in the Western Conference recording 29.2 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Feb. 22, Anaheim won 4-3. Rickard Rakell recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 47 points, scoring 28 goals and registering 19 assists. Rakell has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 24 goals and has 53 points. Logan Couture has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Sharks: James Reimer: out (lower-body), Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body).