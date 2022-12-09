Where to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on December 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks

In Anaheim, San Jose, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Anaheim and the Bay Area, you can also stream Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks host the Sharks after overtime win

San Jose Sharks (8-16-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the San Jose Sharks after the Ducks knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Anaheim has gone 7-17-3 overall with a 3-3-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 4-9-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

San Jose is 1-3-4 against the Pacific Division and 8-16-4 overall. The Sharks have a 3-5-2 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Ducks won the last meeting 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has nine goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Logan Couture has 13 goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Maxime Comtois: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: out (lower-body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Steven Lorentz: day to day (illness), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Mario Ferraro: out (foot), James Reimer: out (lower-body), Matt Nieto: out (undisclosed).