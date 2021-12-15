How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken

In Los Angeles, Seattle, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts Seattle after Terry's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken (10-15-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-9-5, first in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -153, Kraken +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Seattle Kraken after Troy Terry scored two goals in the Ducks’ 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues.

The Ducks are 10-6-3 in conference matchups. Anaheim is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.8.

The Kraken are 2-5-0 against Pacific teams. Seattle ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.6 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.7 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Anaheim won 7-4. Terry scored a team-high two goals for the Ducks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 28 total points for the Ducks, 17 goals and 11 assists. Trevor Zegras has 10 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 12 goals and has 18 points. Ryan Donato has four goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (lower-body), Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19), Yanni Gourde: out (covid-19 protocol).