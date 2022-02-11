How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken

In Los Angeles, Seattle, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Seattle or Southern California, you can also stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Seattle plays Anaheim for conference battle

Seattle Kraken (15-28-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-16-9, third in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Seattle in Western Conference play.

The Ducks are 7-2-3 against Pacific opponents. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.6 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

The Kraken are 3-10-0 against the rest of their division. Seattle is last in the Western Conference recording 28.5 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 15, Anaheim won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 25 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 41 points. Kevin Shattenkirk has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 19 goals and has 30 points. Mason Appleton has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (undisclosed).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).