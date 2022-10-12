 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

The channels are not available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Seattle, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks host the Kraken for season opener

By The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -132, Kraken +111; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Seattle Kraken for the season opener.

Anaheim went 11-12-3 in Pacific Division games and had a 31-37-14 record overall last season. Goalies for the Ducks averaged 30 saves per game last season while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Brandon Tanev: out (knee).

