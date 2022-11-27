How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Seattle, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Kraken take on the Ducks after Burakovsky's 2-goal showing

Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Anaheim Ducks after Andre Burakovsky’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Kraken’s 4-2 win.

Anaheim has gone 5-10-1 overall with a 3-2-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have committed 88 total penalties (5.5 per game) to rank first in the league.

Seattle has gone 8-5-3 overall with a 5-2-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have gone 12-2-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Ducks won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has eight goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has five goals and 10 assists for the Kraken. Burakovsky has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, six penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).