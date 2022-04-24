How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and St. Louis, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: St. Louis puts road win streak on the line against Anaheim

St. Louis Blues (48-20-11, third in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-35-14, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +204, Blues -251; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Anaheim trying to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Ducks are 15-26-6 in Western Conference games. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Blues are 33-8-6 in Western Conference play. St. Louis leads the league shooting 12.3% and averaging 3.8 goals on 30.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Anaheim won 3-2. Troy Terry recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 64 total points for the Ducks, 36 goals and 28 assists. Derek Grant has six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Justin Faulk leads the Blues with a plus-41 in 73 games this season. Vladimir Tarasenko has eight goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Blues: 9-0-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Sam Carrick: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Alexei Toropchenko: day to day (undisclosed), Brayden Schenn: out (upper body), Torey Krug: out (upper body).