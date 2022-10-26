 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on October 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun Extra and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Los Angeles and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Unlike most TNT games, this game won’t be available in Tampa. In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun Extra≥ $89.99------
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun Extra and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -162, Ducks +136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to stop their five-game slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 17-19-5 at home a season ago. The Ducks scored 228 goals while allowing 267 last season for a -39 goal differential.

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall and a 30-20-3 record on the road last season. The Lightning scored 63 power-play goals last season on 260 total chances (3.2 chances per game).

INJURIES: Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.