How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on October 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun Extra and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Los Angeles and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Unlike most TNT games, this game won’t be available in Tampa. In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -162, Ducks +136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to stop their five-game slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 17-19-5 at home a season ago. The Ducks scored 228 goals while allowing 267 last season for a -39 goal differential.

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall and a 30-20-3 record on the road last season. The Lightning scored 63 power-play goals last season on 260 total chances (3.2 chances per game).

INJURIES: Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).