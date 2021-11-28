How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Toronto plays Anaheim, seeks 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-7-3, third in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +137, Maple Leafs -163; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Anaheim.

The Ducks are 8-3-1 on their home ice. Anaheim is ninth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.9.

The Maple Leafs have gone 6-3-0 away from home. Toronto serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Nick Ritchie leads the team averaging 0.9.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 13 goals, adding 10 assists and recording 23 points. Trevor Zegras has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-eight in 22 games this season. Auston Matthews has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.