How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on October 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and a 17-19-5 record at home last season. The Ducks scored 228 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 29.2 shots per game).

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 24-14-6 record in road games last season. The Maple Leafs scored 63 power-play goals last season on 231 chances for a 27.3% success rate.

INJURIES: Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).