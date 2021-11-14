 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks face the Canucks, look for 7th straight win

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (5-8-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-4-3, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -128, Canucks +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim is looking to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against Vancouver.

The Ducks are 3-1-1 against the rest of their division. Anaheim has scored 52 goals and is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 11.

The Canucks are 1-2-2 against opponents in the Pacific. Vancouver ranks 29th in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Anaheim won 3-2. Terry recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 19 total points for the Ducks, 11 goals and eight assists. Ryan Getzlaf has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 16 points, scoring six goals and collecting 10 assists. Brock Boeser has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-1-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

Canucks: None listed.

