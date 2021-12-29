How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Canucks face the Ducks on 6-game win streak

Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-9-6, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver seeks to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory against Anaheim.

The Ducks are 7-1-2 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.7.

The Canucks are 3-3-2 against Pacific teams. Vancouver is 28th in the NHL with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Anaheim won 5-1. Trevor Zegras scored a team-high two goals for the Ducks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 30 total points for the Ducks, 18 goals and 12 assists. Sonny Milano has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 10 goals and has 32 points. Brock Boeser has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).