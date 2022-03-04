How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts Vegas in division showdown

Vegas Golden Knights (30-21-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-21-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +103, Golden Knights -123; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim takes on Vegas in a matchup of Pacific teams.

The Ducks are 13-15-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

The Golden Knights are 10-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas has scored 173 goals and ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 22.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, Vegas won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 46 points, scoring 27 goals and collecting 19 assists. Trevor Zegras has 9 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 22 goals and has 39 points. Reilly Smith has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).