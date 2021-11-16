 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Washington, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks face the Capitals on 7-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +122, Capitals -146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Ducks are 6-2-1 at home. Anaheim has scored 57 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 11.

The Capitals are 4-1-1 in road games. Washington has scored 54 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 12.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 20 total points for the Ducks, 11 goals and nine assists. Ryan Getzlaf has 13 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-15 in 15 games this season. Ovechkin has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

Capitals: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.