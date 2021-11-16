How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Washington, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks face the Capitals on 7-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +122, Capitals -146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Ducks are 6-2-1 at home. Anaheim has scored 57 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 11.

The Capitals are 4-1-1 in road games. Washington has scored 54 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 12.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 20 total points for the Ducks, 11 goals and nine assists. Ryan Getzlaf has 13 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-15 in 15 games this season. Ovechkin has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

Capitals: None listed.