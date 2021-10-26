 Skip to Content
How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg travels to face the Ducks

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (2-2-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-3-1, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +122, Jets -147; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Winnipeg Jets.

Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall with a 6-18-4 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Ducks scored 11 power play goals with an 8.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Winnipeg went 30-23-3 overall with a 17-10-1 record on the road a season ago. The Jets scored 170 total goals last season averaging 3.0 per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, Winnipeg won 5-1. Kyle Connor scored a team-high two goals for the Jets in the victory.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.
Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (covid-19), Blake Wheeler: day to day (health protocols).

