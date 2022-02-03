How to Watch ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 1 Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“And Just Like That…” has come to an end… for now. The first season of the series reboot that follows Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda in their 50s will have its final episode on February 3 at 3 AM ET on HBO Max. You can watch episode 10 (“Seeing the Light”) with a Subscription to HBO Max. You’ll also be able to see a documentary about the filming of the season.

How to Watch ‘And Just Like That…’ Series Finale

When: Thursday, February 3 at 3 AM ET

TV: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Since last December, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. However, they do have a way to save. if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

7-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

About ‘And Just Like That…’

The comedy-drama limited series developed by Michael Patrick King is a 10-episode revival of the HBO television series “Sex and the City” created by Darren Star, which is based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same name. The revival aired in December 2021 and there have been many mixed reviews from fans about certain scenes and characters (and lack thereof).

Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film “Sex and the City 2,” the series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, and Chris Noth, as well as Sara Ramirez and Sarita Choudhury who play new characters.

The series reboot features Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) now in their 50s, in a new stage of their lives, with a whole new set of problems.

The ninth episode “No Strings Attached” ends with Che and Miranda reaching a mutual understanding about their relationship, Nya and Andre are at an impasse over trying for children, Seema meets an attractive club owner, and Charlotte meets Anthony’s new friend. Lastly, after a disastrous first date and almost losing John’s wedding ring, Carrie puts hers and his rings away for good as she is ready for a single life.

While we don’t know how the finale will go and if there will be a second season, these ladies are sure to make things interesting.

