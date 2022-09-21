How to Watch ‘Andor’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Disney+ is taking viewers back to the Star Wars galaxy at light speed! Disney’s newest series “Andor” is dropping its first three episodes to celebrate its premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and resistance to the Empire is springing up all over the galaxy, but they need support, and leaders who know how to do what it takes to stop the tyrannical Imperials, no matter the cost. Catch all of the action with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Andor’ Series Premiere

About ‘Andor’

Audiences first met Cassian Andor in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” He was a far cry from beloved Rebels like Luke Skywalker, who would fight to defeat evil using a highly developed moral code. Andor would lie, cheat, steal, and kill to keep the Rebellion fighting for one more day, and such tactics are needed against an enemy as ruthless as the Empire.

“Andor” takes audiences back in time five years from the events of “Rogue One.” The Empire has the galaxy firmly clamped in its iron fist, and although the fires of Rebellion have been lit on several worlds, there are no leaders to unify the fractured Rebel cells. Cassian Andor is one man trying to do what he can, but how much can one man do to bring down the tyranny of the Empire?

The show is bringing back several Star Wars veterans, including Diego Luna who reprises the titular role. Also returning is Forrest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, and Genevieve O’Reilly returns from both “Revenge of The Sith” and “Rogue One” to play Mon Mothma, an Imperial senator who wants to help bring down the Empire from the inside. The first three episodes of season one will debut Wednesday, Sept. 21, with one episode dropping every Wednesday after that.

Can You Stream ‘Andor’ For Free?

No, not currently. “Andor” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney does not currently offer a free trial to Disney+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Andor’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.