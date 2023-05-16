How to Watch ‘Angel City’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’re a fan of the FX series “Welcome to Wrexham,” there’s a new docuseries coming to HBO Max that demands your attention. “Angel City,” which debuts on Tuesday, May 16, follows the story of actress Natalie Portman and her business mogul partners come together to launch a Los Angeles-based women’s soccer team. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘Angel City’ Premiere

“Angel City” is a captivating docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club (ACFC). Founded in September 2020 by actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, ACFC breaks the mold by being the largest majority female ownership group in professional sports and includes 14 former US Women’s National Team players as investors.

The series pulls back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season, and candidly reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch. While the athletes and coaching staff contend with training facility challenges and unexpected injuries, the club is tasked with filling the stadium and proving to the world that you can lead with passion and purpose and still turn a profit.

As philosophies are debated and performance expectations aren’t met, the club must cope with the growing pains of a startup, begging the question: can this new ACFC model succeed both on and off the pitch?

