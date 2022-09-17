 Skip to Content
How to Watch Anne Heche’s ‘Girl in Room 13’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

At the time of her death in August, acclaimed actress Anne Heche still had several films in various stages of post-production. One of those films is “Girl in Room 13,” a TV moving coming to Lifetime this weekend. In it, Heche plays Janie, a mother who has given everything she had to help break her daughter’s opioid addiction. When Janie’s daughter relapses, she finds herself in the clutches of her old drug dealer, who has much darker intentions for her. You can watch all the drama unfold with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Girl in Room 13’

About ‘Girl in Room 13’

When Grace is prescribed opioids for a sports injury, her mother Janie is just glad that she’s not in pain. But when Grace becomes addicted to the painkillers, it takes a three-month stint in rehab to bring her back. But her past will not let Grace go, and she’s coerced into meeting her former lover and drug dealer Richie again. He then locks Grace away in a motel room, repeatedly assaulting her and forcing her to take more drugs so she’ll be compliant enough to be sold into a human trafficking ring. Grace’s father and the police believe she’s chosen to leave for good, but Janie isn’t convinced. She wants her daughter back, and she’ll stop at nothing to save her.

Director Elizabeth Rohm acknowledged the pain of releasing the film after Heche’s passing, but says that the film is too important to consider shelving.

“We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime so much for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa who played this victim, are committed to that cause,” Rohm said. “We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance — a tour de force much like Larissa.”

Can You Stream ‘Girl in Room 13’ For Free?

If you’re not already subscribed to Philo, yes you can. Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial of its service to new customers, so you can catch ‘Girl in Room 13’ this weekend for free. You can also watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Girl in Room 13’?

Philo is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Streaming Services Carry Lifetime?

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Girl in the Room” live on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Lifetime + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Lifetime + 17 Top Cable Channels

'Girl in Room 13' First Look

