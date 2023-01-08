 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
AMC+ AMC WE tv SundanceTV BBC America IFC

How to Watch ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

If you didn’t get enough of an Anne Rice fix with the fantastic “Interview With the Vampire” series, good news! AMC has another series from the famous horror author coming on Sunday, Jan. 8 when “Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches” premieres at 9 p.m. ET. The series follows a brilliant young surgeon who discovers she is also part of a long line of powerful witches. You can watch Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1 and AMC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere

About 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere

Based on Rice’s best-selling novel trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics.”

Can you watch 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1 and AMC on Philo.

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere Schedule

Philo will be airing ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Series Premiere on Sunday, January 8, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, February 26, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Sunday, January 8, 2023
  • Episode 2: Sunday, January 15, 2023
  • Episode 3: Sunday, January 22, 2023
  • Episode 4: Sunday, January 29, 2023
  • Episode 5: Sunday, February 5, 2023
  • Episode 6: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Episode 7: Sunday, February 19, 2023
  • Episode 8: Sunday, February 26, 2023

What devices can you use to stream 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere?

You can watch Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1 and AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

The premiere of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” will be simultaneously broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on five networks owned by AMC: AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $74.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
AMC - -
BBC America - -
IFC - -
SundanceTV - - ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv - - ^ $6 ^ $6

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere Trailer

  • Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1

    January 8, 2023

    An intuitive young neurosurgeon discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

  • AMC

    AMC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.