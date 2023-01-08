How to Watch ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere

Based on Rice’s best-selling novel trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics.”

Can you watch 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1 and AMC on Philo.

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere Schedule

Philo will be airing ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Series Premiere on Sunday, January 8, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, January 8, 2023

: Sunday, January 8, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, January 15, 2023

: Sunday, January 15, 2023 Episode 3 : Sunday, January 22, 2023

: Sunday, January 22, 2023 Episode 4 : Sunday, January 29, 2023

: Sunday, January 29, 2023 Episode 5 : Sunday, February 5, 2023

: Sunday, February 5, 2023 Episode 6 : Sunday, February 12, 2023

: Sunday, February 12, 2023 Episode 7 : Sunday, February 19, 2023

: Sunday, February 19, 2023 Episode 8: Sunday, February 26, 2023

What devices can you use to stream 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere?

You can watch Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1 and AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

The premiere of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” will be simultaneously broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on five networks owned by AMC: AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv.

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere Trailer