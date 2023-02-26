How to Watch ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Season 1 Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The first season of AMC ’s latest hit series “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” comes to a conclusion on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The series is the second popular series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe and focuses on young neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding (played by Alexandra Daddario), who discovers she is an unlikely — but quite powerful — witch in a long line of witches in her family. Throughout the first season, Roman struggles and understand and manage her newfound powers, and also finds herself confronted by a dark presence that has haunted her family for generations. You can watch AMC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , or YouTube TV .

About 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Season 1 Finale

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” is based on the book trilogy “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” by Rice. The show is also the latest hit in the growing Immortal Universe on AMC. Last year’s “Interview With the Vampire” was the first series based on the iconic author’s work.

The first episode of this witchy new series dethroned “Interview With the Vampire” as the top new series premiere in AMC+ history. Additionally, based on the first 30 days of viewership, “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” was delivering the most-viewed AMC+ series ever, ahead of not only “Interview With the Vampire” but even the final season of “The Walking Dead.”

The show stars Emmy-nominated Alexandra Daddario in the lead role of Rowan Fielding, the neurosurgeon turned witch. It also features Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.

AMC recently announced it will pick up this wildly popular supernatural drama for a second season, with production on the new season expected to begin in New Orleans later this year.

Can you watch 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Season 1 Finale for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch AMC on Philo.

You can watch ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Season 1 Finale with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What devices can you use to stream 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Season 1 Finale?

You can watch AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Season 1 Finale Trailer