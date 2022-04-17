 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Annika’ Premiere for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android

Lauren Forristal

The new crime series “Annika” will release six episodes on the PBS Masterpiece Amazon Prime Video Channel on Sunday, April 17. It will also be available on PBS Passport. Watch with a seven-day free trial to the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

How to Watch ‘Annika’ Premiere

About ‘Annika’

In the series, Glasgow has an unusually high rate of deaths connected to water and it’s up to DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker), the speedboat-driving head of the city’s newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit to solve these crimes.

Walker is joined by Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung as forensics expert DC Blair Ferguson, new cop Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke, Silvie Furneaux as Annika’s rebellious teenage daughter Morgan, and Paul McGann as Morgan’s therapist Jake Strathearn, who falls in love with single mom Annika.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a preview for 'Annika':

