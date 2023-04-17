How to Watch ‘Antiques Road Trip’ Season 21 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The “ Antiques Road Trip ” crew is back on their search for incredible treasures! Now, viewers at home can join them and experience the thrill of the hunt. Each episode takes viewers on a fun journey as these seasoned experts discover rare antiques, learn about their origins, and more. Season 21 is available to stream on-demand on PBS Living beginning on Monday, April 17. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of PBS Living .

About 'Antiques Road Trip' Season 21 Premiere

This new batch of “Antiques Road Trip” episodes is filled with unexpected discoveries as the treasure hunters travel across Great Britain. It follows Michael Aspel, Hugh Scully, and Fiona Bruce as they put their expertise to the ultimate test. In their search for valuable antiques, the experts find many unique and rare items. Not only are they looking for extraordinary pieces, but they are also eager to get a good deal, which gives them the best chance at turning an impressive profit.

After getting their hands on a wide array of one-of-a-kind antiques, the experts head to an auction in hopes of making some serious cash. Then, they compare their profits with one another to see who was the most successful in both their treasure hunts and their sales.

You never know what they might dig up and just how much it will go for at the auction at the end of the day. Make sure you don’t miss out on the exciting adventures this reality TV travel series has to offer in Season 21.

