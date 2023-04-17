 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
PBS Living

How to Watch ‘Antiques Road Trip’ Season 21 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The “Antiques Road Trip” crew is back on their search for incredible treasures! Now, viewers at home can join them and experience the thrill of the hunt. Each episode takes viewers on a fun journey as these seasoned experts discover rare antiques, learn about their origins, and more. Season 21 is available to stream on-demand on PBS Living beginning on Monday, April 17. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of PBS Living.

How to Watch 'Antiques Road Trip' Season 21 Premiere

About 'Antiques Road Trip' Season 21 Premiere

This new batch of “Antiques Road Trip” episodes is filled with unexpected discoveries as the treasure hunters travel across Great Britain. It follows Michael Aspel, Hugh Scully, and Fiona Bruce as they put their expertise to the ultimate test. In their search for valuable antiques, the experts find many unique and rare items. Not only are they looking for extraordinary pieces, but they are also eager to get a good deal, which gives them the best chance at turning an impressive profit.

After getting their hands on a wide array of one-of-a-kind antiques, the experts head to an auction in hopes of making some serious cash. Then, they compare their profits with one another to see who was the most successful in both their treasure hunts and their sales.

You never know what they might dig up and just how much it will go for at the auction at the end of the day. Make sure you don’t miss out on the exciting adventures this reality TV travel series has to offer in Season 21.

Can you watch 'Antiques Road Trip' Season 21 Premiere for free?

PBS Living offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Antiques Road Trip’ Season 21 Premiere on PBS Living.

What devices can you use to stream 'Antiques Road Trip' Season 21 Premiere?

You can watch PBS Living using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.