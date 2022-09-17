How to Watch Troy vs. Appalachian State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Appalachian State Mountaineers face the Troy Trojans from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Troy Trojans

When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

After losing their opener to North Carolina, Appalachian State stunned #6 Texas A&M last weekend. Troy defeated Alabama A&M 38-17, after losing their opener to #21 Ole Miss in a blow out. Appalachian State is favored by 12.5 points in this one, so Troy would need quite the upset to win.

You can watch the Appalachian State vs. Troy game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

