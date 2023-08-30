How to Watch ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The world’s most exasperating spy is back! “Archer” is returning to airwaves for a 14th and final season on FX on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET. The spies of the International Intelligence Agency have a new boss this year, but the mission is the same: protect the world from evil, or at the very least try to add to the evil as little as possible, no matter how much fun it seems. You can watch Archer: Season 14 and FX with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere
If there’s anyone Sterling Archer wasn’t looking forward to working for at the IIA, it was his sometimes-lover Lana. But that’s exactly who’s in charge of the agency this season, and while she’s easily the best spy IIA is got, she’ll have more than a handful as Archer, Cheryl, Figgis, Pam and Krieger (not to mention the agency’s enemies) show how they feel about the new order of things.
The team will face plenty of challenges from without and within, as Interpol agent Zara Khan splashes onto the scene. Her methods sometimes leave even Archer aghast, though it’s hard to argue with the results she gets. Another season of kooky adventures, insane gadgets and completely reprehensible behavior from just about everyone is on tap, and “Archer” fans won’t want to miss this chance to say goodbye to the series. Episodes will stream on Hulu the day after airing on FX.
Can you watch ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere for free?
DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Archer: Season 14 and FX on DIRECTV STREAM.
You can watch ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere with a free trial of Fubo.
‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere Schedule
DIRECTV STREAM will be airing ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
- Episode 1: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Episode 2: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Episode 3: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Episode 4: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Episode 5: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Episode 6: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere?
You can watch Archer: Season 14 and FX on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere Trailer
-
Archer: Season 14August 30, 2023
In Season 14, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.
-
FX
FX is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
- DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment
- $74.99 / month
- Sling TV Sling Blue
- $40 / month