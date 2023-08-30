How to Watch ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere

If there’s anyone Sterling Archer wasn’t looking forward to working for at the IIA, it was his sometimes-lover Lana. But that’s exactly who’s in charge of the agency this season, and while she’s easily the best spy IIA is got, she’ll have more than a handful as Archer, Cheryl, Figgis, Pam and Krieger (not to mention the agency’s enemies) show how they feel about the new order of things.

The team will face plenty of challenges from without and within, as Interpol agent Zara Khan splashes onto the scene. Her methods sometimes leave even Archer aghast, though it’s hard to argue with the results she gets. Another season of kooky adventures, insane gadgets and completely reprehensible behavior from just about everyone is on tap, and “Archer” fans won’t want to miss this chance to say goodbye to the series. Episodes will stream on Hulu the day after airing on FX.

Can you watch ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Archer: Season 14 and FX on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere with a free trial of Fubo.

‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere Schedule

DIRECTV STREAM will be airing ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, August 30, 2023

: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, August 30, 2023

: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, September 6, 2023

: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Episode 4 : Wednesday, September 13, 2023

: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Episode 5 : Wednesday, September 20, 2023

: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Episode 6: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere?

You can watch Archer: Season 14 and FX on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Archer’ Final Season Premiere Trailer