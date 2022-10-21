How to Watch ‘Argentina, 1985’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Mobile

After previously premiering and earning an award at the Venice Film Festival and being nominated for an Oscar, “Argentina, 1985” is now available for viewers to stream at home. The political drama film, which highlights significant moments in Argentina’s history, including the events of the Trial of the Juntas, debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 21. You can stream Santiago Mitre’s new movie with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Argentina, 1985’ Premiere

About ‘Argentina, 1985’

Starring Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner, and Norman Briski, “Argentina, 1985” goes back to the time just after the country’s military dictatorship came to an end. From 1976 to 1983, an estimated 30,000 civilians were victims of the regime. With a new government in charge, prosecutors head to court in pursuit of justice for the victims, who suffered immensely.

“Argentina, 1985” specifically focuses on the trial and what happened in the courtroom. The official synopsis describes it as a “David-vs-Goliath battle” with a legal team with little experience having no choice but to put up a bold fight. All odds are stacked against the attorney and his assistants, who are attempting to take on the powerful former Argentinian dictatorship.

Can You Stream ‘Argentina, 1985’ Premiere For Free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a free 30-day trial for new customers. If you are not already a subscriber, you can use the free trial to stream “Argentina, 1985.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Argentina, 1985’ on Prime Video?

“Argentina, 1985” on Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.