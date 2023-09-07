 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Arizona Cardinals CBS
Fox Paramount Plus

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Arizona football fans have had to endure a long, hot summer waiting for their beloved Cardinals to return. But the moment has finally arrived, as the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season begins Sunday, Sept. 10 on CBS, Fox, and Paramount+. It’s a rebuilding year for sure in Arizona, but don’t you dare use the dreaded “T” word…even if it is accurate. Watch the Cardinals in 2023 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Season

About 2023 Arizona Cardinals Season

Cardinals rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon has been dealt a tough hand this season. The team is faced with a year of either Clayton Tune or Josh Dobbs at quarterback, as Kyler Murray continues to rehab his ACL tear from last season. Some in league circles believe the tank is in full effect in Arizona, and the team is targeting one of next year’s top quarterbacks with its multiple first-round draft picks.

All games during and after Week 5 this season are subject to flexible scheduling. Look over the 2023 Arizona Cardinals schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. @ Washington Commanders FOX
Sept. 17 2 4:05 p.m. vs. New York Giants FOX
Sept. 24 3 4:25 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys FOX
Oct. 1 4 4:25 p.m. @ San Francisco 49ers FOX
Oct. 8 5 4:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals FOX
Oct. 15 6 4:25 p.m. @ Los Angeles Rams FOX
Oct. 22 7 4:05 p.m. @ Seattle Seahawks CBS
Oct. 29 8 4:25 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens CBS
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. @ Cleveland Browns CBS
Nov. 12 10 4:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Falcons CBS
Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans CBS
Nov. 26 12 4:05 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams FOX
Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. @ Steelers CBS
Dec. 10 14 BYE
Dec. 17 15 4:05 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers CBS
Dec. 24 16 4:25 p.m. @ Chicago Bears FOX
Dec. 31 17 1 p.m. @ Philadelphia Eagles FOX
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD vs. Seattle Seahawks TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blackouts that will prevent Cardinals fans from watching the team on DIRECTV STREAM this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on ESPN+?

No, the Cardinals are not currently scheduled to play any games on ESPN+ this season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, Phoenix-area customers can stream the Cardinals all season long with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Paramount+?

Yes, the Cardinals will appear on Paramount+ whenever they are available locally on CBS.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Peacock?

No Cardinals games are slated to appear on NBC this year, so fans won’t be able to stream them on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Prime Video?

No, as the schedule currently sits, there are no Cardinals games on “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video in 2023.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Sling TV?

Sling TV offers Fox in the Phoenix market on its Blue plan, so each of those games are available with a Sling subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Cardinals or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on YouTube TV?

CBS and Fox are both available to stream with a YouTube TV subscription in Phoenix, so yes.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
CBS---$11.99
Fox---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS and Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Wath a Breakdown of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.