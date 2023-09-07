How to Watch Arizona Cardinals Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Arizona football fans have had to endure a long, hot summer waiting for their beloved Cardinals to return. But the moment has finally arrived, as the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season begins Sunday, Sept. 10 on CBS, Fox, and Paramount+. It’s a rebuilding year for sure in Arizona, but don’t you dare use the dreaded “T” word…even if it is accurate. Watch the Cardinals in 2023 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cardinals rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon has been dealt a tough hand this season. The team is faced with a year of either Clayton Tune or Josh Dobbs at quarterback, as Kyler Murray continues to rehab his ACL tear from last season. Some in league circles believe the tank is in full effect in Arizona, and the team is targeting one of next year’s top quarterbacks with its multiple first-round draft picks.

All games during and after Week 5 this season are subject to flexible scheduling. Look over the 2023 Arizona Cardinals schedule below.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blackouts that will prevent Cardinals fans from watching the team on DIRECTV STREAM this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on ESPN+?

No, the Cardinals are not currently scheduled to play any games on ESPN+ this season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, Phoenix-area customers can stream the Cardinals all season long with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Paramount+?

Yes, the Cardinals will appear on Paramount+ whenever they are available locally on CBS.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Peacock?

No Cardinals games are slated to appear on NBC this year, so fans won’t be able to stream them on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Prime Video?

No, as the schedule currently sits, there are no Cardinals games on “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video in 2023.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Sling TV?

Sling TV offers Fox in the Phoenix market on its Blue plan, so each of those games are available with a Sling subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Cardinals or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Arizona Cardinals on YouTube TV?

CBS and Fox are both available to stream with a YouTube TV subscription in Phoenix, so yes.

