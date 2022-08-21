 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals Preseason Game Week 2 Live Online on August 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Cardinals face the Baltimore Ravens from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens

In Phoenix and Baltimore the game is streaming nationally on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream

Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Preview

