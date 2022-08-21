How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals Preseason Game Week 2 Live Online on August 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Cardinals face the Baltimore Ravens from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens
- When: Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix and Baltimore the game is streaming nationally on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can You Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens on NFL+?
If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.
During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•