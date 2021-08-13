NFL Preseason 2021: How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, KTVT, and KPNX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Where Can I Watch the Cardinals vs. Cowboys?

In Phoenix the game is streaming on KPNX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Dallas, the game is streaming on KTVT, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Other Local Affiliates Airing the Game:

Dallas KMYS (CW/35 - San Antonio)

KXAN (NBC/36 - Austin)

KFOR (NBC/4 - Oklahoma City)

KOTV (CW/6.2 - Tulsa)

KWKT (FOX/44 - Waco TX)

KFXK (FOX/51 - Tyler TX)

KTEN (ABC/10.3 - Sherman TX)

KJTL (FOX/18 - Wichita Falls TX)

KRBC (NBC/9 - Abilene TX)

KSAN (NBC/3 - San Angelo TX)

KCIT (FOX/14 - Amarillo TX)

KMYL (My/14 - Lubbock TX)

KJAC (NBC/12.2 - Beaumont TX)

KVCT (FOX/19 - Victoria TX)

KRIS (NBC/6 - Corpus Christi TX)

KRGV (ABC/5 - Harlingen TX)

KYLX (CBS/13 - Laredo TX)

KMID (ABC/2 - Midland TX)

KTSM (NBC/9 - El Paso)

KASY (CW/50 - Albuquerque)

KLRT (FOX/16 - Little Rock)

KFTA (FOX/24 - Fayetteville AR)

KTAL (NBC/6 - Shreveport LA)

KARD (FOX/14 - Monroe LA)

Arizona

KPNX (NBC/12 - Phoenix)

KTTU (My/18 - Tucson)

KOAT (ABC/7 - Albuquerque)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

For those who live outside of those markets, NFL GamePass is an option to stream the game. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

