How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 20, 2021: TV Channels
On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Cardinals face the Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- When: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Arizona, Kansas City, and nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•