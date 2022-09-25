How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 3 Game Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets, including both Phoenix and Los Angeles. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

You will also be able to stream ESPN and NBC.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams on NFL+?

If the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals, Rams meet Sunday for 4th time in calendar year

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There aren’t many secrets between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, teams that will face each other Sunday for the fourth time in the past calendar year.

There’s also no secret the Rams have had a huge advantage of late.

The defending Super Bowl champions have won 10 of 11 games in the series dating to 2017, including a dominant 34-11 playoff victory in the NFC wild-card round.

“They’ve obviously had our number here for a long time and that’s not lost upon us, but we’re just trying to improve,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “The last two weeks, we have started so slow, and we had 12 penalties last week. There’s a lot that we have to focus on.

“We know they’re a talented team and defending champs, so it’s really been about us improving this week.”

The Cardinals (1-1) are in a good mood after last week’s stunning come-from-behind win. Arizona trailed Las Vegas 20-0 at halftime, but rallied for a 29-23 victory when Byron Murphy Jr. returned Hunter Renfrow’s fumble 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime.

The Rams (1-1) bounced back from a rough loss to Buffalo in Week 1 by beating Atlanta 31-27 last week.

“I think they know us. We know them,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said of the rivalry. “Every year is a little bit different, players are different, schemes a little bit different, how those players fit into that scheme, all of it. But they’re a really talented football team.”

The Cardinals did beat the Rams once last season, 37-20 in Inglewood.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said facing the Rams — including seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald — is something he enjoys, no matter how difficult it can be.

“I’ve learned to embrace and love the opportunity to be able to play against (Donald) just because he’s not going to be here forever and playing the game forever,” Murray said. “To be able to step on the field with him is an honor and to be able to go to battle against him. Like I said, he’s one of the best ever do it, so that’s how I see it.”

MURRAY’S MOVING

It has been a conundrum since Murray was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in 2019: The shifty quarterback is at his best when he runs the ball, but that also increases his risk of injury.

Kingsbury said Murray did a good job of picking his spots against the Raiders. The fourth-year quarterback made multiple incredible plays during Arizona’s comeback against Las Vegas, including a 20-second scramble for a crucial 2-point conversion.

“He took advantage of the opportunities when they were there,” Kingsbury said. “I thought he made really good decisions of when to take off and when to move around.”

FIVE PICKS

Arizona’s defense doesn’t have an interception yet this season, but Stafford has been generous with the Rams’ last few opponents.

The veteran quarterback leads the NFL with five interceptions in the first two weeks, and he tied for the league lead last season with 17 in his first year in LA. Stafford has thrown eight interceptions in his last four games, counting the Rams’ final two postseason victories.

Stafford has vowed to cut down on his turnovers, which have happened even with coach Sean McVay largely avoiding long downfield routes in one of the NFL’s most cautious passing attacks.

SCOUTING SIMMONS

Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons lost his starting job after one week but had the team’s biggest moment in Week 2, forcing Renfrow’s fumble that was returned by Murphy for the overtime touchdown.

Simmons — a first-round pick out of Clemson in 2020 — has been an enigma for the Cardinals during his first three seasons and it’s hard to know where he goes from here. He was on the field for just 15 snaps against the Raiders because of his inconsistency, but has a penchant for big plays.

TURNOVER TURNABOUT

The Rams’ defense has compensated for Stafford’s profligacy by making seven takeaways in the first two weeks of the season, tied with Buffalo for the most in the league. The defense only made 25 total takeaways last season.

Seven players have a takeaway, including All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey’s game-clinching interception against Atlanta last week. The Rams might need Ramsey to be a difference-maker again this week, since promising rookie defensive back Cobie Durant is unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury and starter David Long could be slowed by a groin injury.

WATT’S UP

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt is relatively healthy and should play Sunday, which is good news for the Cardinals.

Watt had a sack last week against the Raiders and the five-time All-Pro continues to be effective when he’s on the field. He’s one reason the Cardinals didn’t give up a touchdown after halftime in last week’s win over the Raiders.