How to Watch New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Live Online on September 17, 2023: TV & Streaming

Most people expected a slow start from the Arizona Cardinals this season. Most expected more from the New York Giants. Both teams suffered tough defeats in the opening week of the NFL season, and each will be looking to break into the win column on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Daniel Jones and the Giants are hoping to rebound from a horrendous start in a shutout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Joshua Dobbs and James Conner lead the way for the Cardinals, who are still missing franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. See what happens exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Stadium | 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

State Farm Stadium | 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305 TV: Fox

Fox

Watch Cardinals vs. Giants

About the New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals

After signing a big-money extension this offseason, it was a forgettable start for Giants QB Daniel Jones. He was sacked seven times and completed just 15 of 28 passes for 104 yards with two interceptions in a 40-0 loss to the Cowboys. Saquon Barkley, playing on a one-year extension and being franchise tagged, had just 51 rushing yards, while tight end Darren Waller had three catches for 36 yards.

With the injured Kyler Murray, many expect the Cardinals to be in the running if not the clear favorite for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. Joshua Dobbs, acquired in a preseason trade, threw for 132 yards. All-purpose running back James Conner had 62 yards on the ground while receiver Marquise Brown accounted for 57 total yards and a touchdown in a close loss to the Washington Redskins.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals Game?

The New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants on Fubo?

Enjoy the Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants game on CBS with at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants on Hulu Live TV?

Watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge). You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants game on CBS with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants on NFL+?

If the Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

